Elodie Yung Will Reveal Her Character in Call of Duty: WWII Zombies Mode at San Diego Comic Con

Elodie Yung Will Play Olivia Durant in Call of Duty: WWII Zombies Mode

There has been quite a lot of Call of Duty: WWII news circulating, as anticipation of the next Call of Duty rises. Now, even more so, following the leak of the zombies trailer yesterday. While Sledgehammer has announced their disappointment in the leak, a new piece of information has been announced on the official Call of Duty Twitter account, showing off another character for WWII zombies.

Earlier today Sledgehammer took to the official Call of Duty Twitter account to reveal that Elodie Yung, known recently for her portrayal of Electra in Marvel’s Netflix series Daredevil, will star alongside David Tennant in Call of Duty: WWII zombies. The actress will play a character by the name of Olivia Durant, who is set to fend off the undead whilst likely telling her own Nazi Zombie narrative. While we don’t know much at this time, the tweet came with the announcement that Elodie Yung will reveal her character in just four days at San Diego Comic Con. You can check out the tweet from Call of Duty below.

If you’ve been keeping tabs on the latest from WWII, following the partial zombies trailer leak the same Call of Duty Twitter account officially announced that David Tennant, famous for his roles in Doctor Who, Harry Potter and Marvel’s Jessica Jones, would be starring in the zombies mode as well. Sledgehammer revealed that David Tennant will play a character named Drostan Hynd.

