Blizzard Has Officially Revealed Doomfist as the Newest Hero Coming to Overwatch

Doomfist Has Officially Been Revealed for Overwatch

Earlier this week Blizzard dropped a big teaser about Doomfist and our anticipation levels sky rocketed! Now, Blizzard has officially announced that the next Overwatch hero will be Doomfist, and some of you may be able to play him as early as today!

Today Blizzard shined some light on their newest character, one who has been highly anticipated since the beginning of this year. Doomfist is currently available to play as part of the Public Test Realm for PC on Overwatch. For full details on how to access this PTR, you can check out the instructions here. Now if you wanted to check out his abilities, he has a bunch of deadly skills, including a Hand Cannon and Rocket Punch and his passive, The Best Defense, provides him with a temporary shield as he deals ability damage to enemies!

Check out the full character description below,

“Doomfist’s cybernetics make him a highly-mobile, powerful frontline fighter. In addition to dealing ranged damage with his Hand Cannon, Doomfist can slam the ground, knock enemies into the air and off balance, or charge into the fray with his Rocket Punch. When facing a tightly packed group, Doomfist leaps out of view, then crashes down to earth with a spectacular Meteor Strike.”

He sounds like a bad ass right? Unfortunately for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players, there is no word yet as to when Doomfist will be coming to the consoles. For some screenshots of the newest hero, check out the screenshots at the bottom of this article.

On top of the official reveal, Blizzard confirmed that Terry Crews, Brooklyn Nine-Nine actor, is not the voice behind the character. Instead, the veteran actor Sahr Ngaujah voices Doomfist. If the name is unfamiliar, here is what Blizzard had to say, “Sahr has spent a large portion of his career on Broadway and is also known for films including The Signal (2007), Stomp the Yard (2007), and Money Monster (2016).”

