Creative Assembly to Develop New Spin-off Games in “Total War Sagas”

Total War Sagas Will Focus on Critical Historical Moments and Battles

The crack developers of the strategy genre, Creative Assembly, earlier announced new plans for a spin-off series to the Total War franchise. Given the badge of “Total War Saga,” these new games will arrive as standalone titles surrounding the events of mainline games.

The first installment of the Total War Saga will arrive before the next major historical release. While Creative Assembly usually builds their games single era, these titles will focus on pivotal moments in history.

In the past, developers have released Total War DLC centered on historical characters (e.g. Attila, Napoleon) but are changing the makeup a bit with these latest spin-offs. Similar in length to DLC like “Fall of The Samurai” for Shogun 2, Total War Sagas will revisit certain periods but offer more focus. Game Director Jack Lusted talked about what makes these new games so special in a new blog post:

“These moments are perfect fuel for Total War. They’re a powder keg, where anything can happen and history could have gone in any direction. Sagas are epic stories, and we felt that name described those moments well and allows us to go into the kind of individual detail we love.

“So, Total War Saga games will be the same mix of turn-based campaign strategy, real-time battle tactics, and hundreds if not thousands of hours of gameplay as a regular Total War game, but focussed down on a distinct moment.”

Are you interested in new Total War games that focus on particular moments in history? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments below.

Total War modders have created similar projects in the past, designing maps that focus on certain wars in history. Notable projects have replicated the English War of the Roses, The Crusades, the Hundred-Year War, and more. If you have enjoyed any such projects, you may enjoy the Total War Sagas.

SOURCE