Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2 Coming Soon to EA Access

No Official Date for Its Vault Release Yet

EA Access just got a whole lot more attractive to gamers with its upcoming inclusion of Battlefield 1 and Titanfall 2 to its Vault service. For those who don’t know, the Vault service lets EA Access members download certain games to their consoles as long as they’re members. Like other online gaming services, EA Access charges $4.99 a month or $29.99 for a whole year. Important to note, the service is only available to Xbox One players with a sister service called Origin Access for PC that has the same features.

Battlefeild 1 Premium

As for the Vault, only the base games are included instead of DLC. Thus, you’ll have to shell out some additional funds for DLC for those titles. So far, the two FPS games will join a growing list that includes the Mass Effect series, Dragon Age: Inquisition, and Dead Space.

Beyond the two new Vault games, EA Access members can also look forward to getting early playtime with FIFA 18Madden NFL 18, NHL 18, and NBA Live 18. This is part of their Trial mode that lets you early access with trials typically lasting up to 10 hours.

As a non-Xbox One player, I’m a little more intrigued by their PC counterpart, but Xbox One members may be enticed to add this to their yearly subscription gaming costs with those two huge titles.

Source: EA

