According to Youtube Trends Star Wars Battlefront II Received the Most Views During E3 2017

We have our opinions about who won E3, which you can check out here, but according to Youtube Trends, Star Wars Battlefront II was the most viewed game out of any title announced at E3 this year! With that being said, you might be interested to hear how the other games ranked during the same period of time as well.

Youtube Trends shared two different lists, one for which games had the most views during E3, and the second for which single game trailer had the most views between June 9th and June 14th. Star Wars Battlefront II ranked at the top of both lists, as it not only had the most views overall, but also as the single most viewed trailer during E3. The list of who won E3 can be seen below and the rankings include every video viewed that was related to each of the listed titles including fan-made reaction trailers, media coverage, trailers, and gameplay.

As you can see, four out of the top ten titles were from the EA press conference, meaning that EA left an impact on a lot of gamers around the world. What is also interesting to see is that the list is not limited to one genre, but rather hosts a variety of genres, from shooters, to sports and RPGs!

The single game trailers from E3 ranked a bit differently than those games in the top ten for E3 2017 overall. Below you can see the rankings for the single game trailers, with Star Wars Battlefront II remaining at the top of the list, with almost 8 million views.

1) Star Wars Battlefront II: Official Gameplay Trailer – 7.9M views

2) Super Mario Odyssey – Game Trailer – Nintendo E3 2017 – 5.5M views

3) Marvel’s Spider-Man (PS4) 2017 E3 Gameplay – 4.5M views

4) FIFA 18 | THE JOURNEY: HUNTER RETURNS | OFFICIAL TEASER TRAILER – 4.0M views

5) Need for Speed Payback Official Gameplay Trailer – 3.4M views

6) Official Call of Duty: WWII – Multiplayer Reveal Trailer – 3.3M views

7) Forza Motorsport 7 – E3 2017 – 4K Announce Trailer – 3.1M views

8) Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: E3 2017 Announcement Trailer | Ubisoft [US] – 3.0M views

9) South Park: The Fractured But Whole: E3 2017 Official Trailer – Time to Take a Stand | Ubisoft [US] – 2.7M views

10) Assassin’s Creed Origins: E3 2017 Gameplay Trailer [4K] | Ubisoft [US] – 2.6M views

