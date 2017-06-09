Star Wars Battlefront 2 Pre-order Bonuses Revealed

Bonus Content Revealed Just before Star Wars Battlefront 2’s Gameplay Premier

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is on its way and guaranteed to get a big presentation at EA Play. Paving the way for the hype, EA has revealed the in-game bonuses fans can obtain for pre-ordering. These include exclusive special gear, outfits, and upgrades.

More importantly, players who pre-order Star Wars Battlefront 2 will gains access to the early beta. As far as we know, this is the only means of playing early.

As for gear, EA is offering players the chance to obtain Yoda’s Epic Lightsaber Mastery Card, which is in limited supply. But wait! There’s more. Exclusive pre-order bonuses let players don movie outfits, including the following:

Exclusive Star Wars: The Last Jedi outfits for Kylo Ren and Rey

Instant access to six hero and starfighter epic Star Cards

Kylo Ren: Power Reach and Solid Freeze

Rey: Far Sight and Deep Mind

Starfighters: Enhanced Auxiliary Power and First Order ship upgrade

Instant access to Star Wars: The Last Jedi Millennium Falcon with updated sounds and appearance

Some of these bonuses remain mysterious until we obtain a look at actual gameplay. And that is coming very soon. EA is scheduled to kick things off tomorrow with our first look at Star Wars Battlefront 2. So stay tuned for our premier coverage.

Lastly, anyone who pre-orders the Star Wars Battlefront II: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition will receive additional bonuses in the form of three-day early access to the game as well as upgraded versions of all four trooper classes. Bonuses apply to all versions of the game, whether it’s PC, PS4, or Xbox One.

Any thoughts on the revealed pre-order content? Will you be picking up the game? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE: Press Release