SpeedRunners Unleashes on Xbox One – Free for a Month for Xbox Live Gold Members

SpeedRunners Unleashes on Xbox One – Get It Free for an Entire Month with Xbox Live Gold

SpeedRunners unleashes on Xbox One today, bringing an awesome, action packed trailer along with it! DoubleDutch Games and tinyBuild set the price of the game at $9.99, but, lucky for you if you’re an Xbox Live Gold member, you can play four-person competitive platformer for free for the entire month of June as part of the Xbox Games with Gold program.

The game has four additional DLC packs up for grabs to Xbox One players, and each one can be snagged for $2.99 each. The DLC packs include Trial Pack, Mr. Quick’s Speedy Bunch, FortKnight’s Fast Faction, and Salem’s Sprint Squad. SpeedRunners, along with its DLCs, can be purchased in a glorious Deluxe Edition for $16.99.

SpeedRunners entered Early Access in late 2013, quickly becoming a hit on the internet and, coupling along with its grand release for PC in April of 2016, the game has managed to sell over 1.5 million copies.

In celebration of SpeedRunners making its Xbox entrance, the game will also be available to play for free on Steam for the weekend, and, if you decide you absolutely love it, now would be the best chance to purchase it, because it’s 34% off.

