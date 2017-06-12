South Park: The Fractured but Whole Gets Official Trailer at Ubisoft E3 Conference

News about the upcoming sequel to South Park: The Stick of Truth, South Park: The Fractured but Whole, has been keeping people on the edge of their seats for quite some time. As the title was delayed multiple times, and pre-orders had even taken off of the digital marketplace due to inactivity, it seemed like Ubisoft was never going to announce the long-awaited RPG parody. Well, that just happened today. South Park: The Fractured But Whole gets an official trailer at the Ubisoft E3 press conference, so you can rest easy.

Want to see for yourself? Of course you do. You can check it out and officially brace yourself for the madness that’s about to ensue below!:

The foul-mouthed RPG Parody will be making its way to Windows PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on October 17, 2017. Will you be grabbing a copy? Let us know in the comments below!

SOURCE