Sony Reveals 12 Minutes of Days Gone Gameplay During Their E3 Press Briefing

Days Gone Gameplay Trailer Revealed

Today, during their E3 2017 press conference, Sony showed off a 12 awesome minutes of Days Gone. Originally announced at last year’s PlayStation Experience, this is the newest title from SIE Bend Studio, often referred to as Sony Bend.

Days Gone is an open-world action-adventure game with survival aspects through out that is set a couple years after a global pandemic. You will play as a bounty hunter, Deacon St. John, who is struggling to survive after the world pandemic.

The trailer shown during Sony’s press conference follows Deacon as he tries to save a friend from a camp of hostile survivors. Once he finds him, he uses stealth to sneak past the, place a bear trap and cause a distraction. In doing so however, this brings a horde of zombies to the camp, allowing him to rescue his friend. It can also be seen that the time of day affects the difficulty of enemies, as undead are stronger at night!

Days gone is currently in development for the PlayStation 4, however no release date has been announced yet. Below, you can check out the gameplay featured at this Sony’s E3 presser.

What do you think about this new gameplay? Let us know in the comments below and keep it locked for all of our E3 coverage!