Sony Held Back at E3 2017, Says President Shuhei Yoshida

PlayStation 4 Gamers Can Look Forward to More Announcements Later This Year

E3 2017 was an interesting experience where got to see quite a few games. However, PlayStation fans would argue that Sony’s lack of new reveals was a bit jarring. Undoubtedly, they had some great games to show off, like God of War 4, Days Gone, and Shadow of the Colossus. However, since it’s Sony we’re talking about, their lack of new IP seemed strange. But in a new interview, President of Sony’s Worldwide Studios, Shuhei Yoshida, confirmed that the company held back this year.

Speaking with Indonesian website ‘JagatPlay’, Yoshida-San was asked about PlayStation Experience and the Tokyo Game Show. While E3 is the biggest event for gaming, PS4 and TGS are still particularly important for Sony. Thus, their President said the following:

’We have no plans to talk about [Sic], but there are things we have held – we chose not to show during this E3 – of course, there will be some more news coming out of our teams later this year.’’

Yoshida-San confirmed that more lies in store for PlayStation 4 users. If the games of E3 did not appeal, there are more to come. For example, we know Sucker Punch Productions is working on something special, and they have been at it for years. And everyone wants a new FromSoftware exclusive, but the developer has been pretty quiet.

Additionally, Yoshida commented on the Spiderman gameplay shown at E3. While much of the gameplay looked cinematic and confined within a specific mission, he said it wasn’t scripted. The player could have chosen a completely different path – “it’s an open world.” Everything we saw was true gameplay (he played the same mission himself).

As it sits, Sony has a load of games they didn’t bother to showcase at E3 2017. Of those we know about, there’s Final Fantasy VII, Kingdom Hearts III, and The Last of Us 2. Furthermore, as an offhand remark, he confirmed that the new Horizon Zero Dawn DLC: Frozen Wilds, is coming out this year.

Lastly, as a special tidbit to fans, he was asked about his favorite game of all time. Yoshida answered, “It changes over time. But, on the PS4, my favorite game so far has been Bloodborne.”

