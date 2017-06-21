Rumour: Visceral Star Wars Game Details Leaked

Possible New Details About Star Wars Game From Makers of Dead Space Revealed

New details may have been leaked from Making Star Wars regarding Visceral’s upcoming Star Wars game.

After a whole mess of silence from EA following their initial announcement, some new information has finally arrived about Visceral’s upcoming Star Wars title. Sadly, this is all uncomfirmed stuff, but at this point we’ll take what we can get.

So, “Project Ragtag” stars a protagonist named Dodger. Presumably this is a codename based on previous battle experience, although Star Wars names csn be a little on the nose.

Dodger is from good old Alderaan, an escapee from the planet’s destruction and a member of the Empire’s most-wanted list. This places the story somewhere between A New Hope and Empire Strikes Back.

During his employment under Jabba the Hutt, Dodger uncovers some key details about an Imperial weapon that will force him into some tough, life-changing decisions. Also he’s apparently rocking a blaster/laser-whip combo for all of his fighting needs.

And that’s all we’ve got. No release date, no mechanics and no substantial evidence that this is all for real. However, based on previous statements we have an incredibly vague release window of 2018 or 2019. Here’s hoping that what we’ve discovered is legitimate info.

