PS4 Deals: Horizon Zero Dawn, Nioh, and Kingdom Hearts 2.8 at Slashed Prices Now

PS4 Deals: Pick Up Horizon Zero Dawn, Nioh, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue, and More
We know that the hype for E3 is through the roof right now, but take the time to get in on these sweet PS4 deals — we’ve got the critically acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn at 32% off, Nioh at 33% off, and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue at 21% off now. Take a look below!
- Horizon Zero Dawn – $ Off)
- Nioh – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- NieR Automata – $99 ($15.00 Off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue – $49 ($10.50 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $77 ($23.22 Off)
- The Last Guardian – $99 ($10.00 Off)
- Dishonored 2 – $26.49 ($13.50 Off)
- No Man’s Sky – $19.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Vikings Wolves of Midgard – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Toukiden 2 – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Overwatch – Origins Edition – $88 ($20.11 Off)
- Watch Dogs 2 – $29.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Danganronpa 1+2 Reload – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Styx Shards of Darkness – $39.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Torment Tides of Numenera – $34 ($30.65 Off)
- Fate/EXTELLA The Umbral Star – $34.06 ($16.00 Off)
- Mafia III – $ ($15.00 Off)
- Bioshock: The Collection – $99 ($35.00 Off)
- Star Ocean Integrity and Faithlessness – $27 ($12.72 Off)
- Dead Or Alive Xtreme 3 Fortune – $77 ($62.22 Off)
- Batman The Telltale Series – $00 ($5.99 Off)
- For Honor Deluxe Edition – $ ($14.00 Off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard – $0 ($10.99 Off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Standard Edition – $33.99 ($26.00 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – $ ($37.50 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition – $ Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda – $ ($20.00 Off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe– $496 ($20.03 Off)
- Titanfall 2 – $94 ($16.05 Off)
- Battlefield 1 Early Enlister Deluxe Edition – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $99 ($40.00 Off)
- PlayStation 4 Camera – $41.99 ($18.00 Off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – $ ($42.00 Off)
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience – $99 ($10.00 Off)
- PSVR Battlezone – $39.78 ($20.00 Off)
- PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset – $21 ($28.78 Off)
- Dragon Quest Builders – $99 ($17.00 Off)
- XCOM 2 – $ ($15.00 Off)
- Grand Theft Auto V – $88 ($15.11 Off)
- Skyrim Special Edition – $73 ($23.26 Off)
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Nyko Dualshock 4 Keyboard – $16.90 ($18.09 Off)
- Diablo III: Ultimate Evil Edition – $29.99 ($20.00 Off)
- WWE 2K17 – $79 ($28.20 Off)
- EA Sports UFC 2 – $25.70 ($14.29 Off)
- NBA 2K17 – $29.99 ($10.00 Off)
- Madden NFL 17 – $44 ($15.55 Off)
- NHL 17 – $ ($10.50 Off)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration – $99 ($10.00 Off)
- DualShock 4 Controller – $00 ($20.99 Off)
- DualShock 4 Controller – Magma Red – $00 ($25.99 Off)
- Destiny The Collection – $95 ($15.04 Off)
- Doom Collector’s Edition – $99 ($60.00 Off)
- Guilty Gear Xrd-Revelator – $98 ($33.01 Off)
- Exist Archive The Other Side of the Sky – $30.48 ($29.50 Off)
- Blueloong 10 Ft. Tangle-Free Controller Charging Cable – $9.99 ($20.00 Off)
- SKmoon PS4 Console Stand, Disk Storage & Dual Controller Charger – $26.99 ($33.00 Off)
- Mega Dream Dual USB Charging Docking Station – $15.99 ($6.60 Off)
- Turtle Beach Ear Force Stealth 400 Wireless Gaming Headset – $74.95 ($25.00 Off)
And that’s everything for our PS4 deals this week, but take a look at our Xbox One and Windows PC deals as well! Enjoy the rest of E3 and our COGconnected coverage. Happy gaming!