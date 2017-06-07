Overwatch Copycat Makes Winston a Panda and Widomaker Not Purple

Behold the New Mobile Game from China: Hero Mission

A new free-to-play game has surfaced in China, and people are very interested. Not because it’s good, mind you (It’s not even available yet). But, many gamers noticed some stark similarities between this new game and one currently on the shelves. Okay, it’s Overwatch. This new free-to-play FPS MOBA from China looks just like Overwatch.

With nearly 30 million players across PC, PS4, and Xbox One, someone was bound to notice this game called Hero Mission. While it remains different from Overwatch in that it’s a mobile game, there are glaring similarities between characters. Fans are even calling it the “biggest rip-off ever.”

Let’s take a brief look at the lineup, shall we? We got gender-bending McCree, Mechanical Angel: Sofia (Mercy); Black Widow: Natasha (Widowmaker and Marvel’s baby); then there’s the hybrid Ana and Soldier 76 in ‘Soldier 9527.’ That’s just to name a few. But, we cannot forget the new Winston in Panda Warrior: Panta. Fun fact: the Chinese hold Pandas in high regard. And if you go further down this list, you’ll note inspirations (or copies) from other franchises. See more in this hilarious video by Alpharad:

When everything is said and done, we don’t imagine Blizzard has much to worry about. Aside from being insanely popular, Overwatch coins will soon be purchasable in China with real-world currency. Therefore, there’s not much competition Hero Mission can offer aside from its foothold in mobile gaming. Moreover, we have yet to see if the gaming is even good. Time will tell.

Time will also tell if the story and lore are the least bit different. What manages to tie Overwatch together is its compelling lore. That and the game is insanely fun, polished, and dynamic. However, it still reels from problems. For example, players are tired of the insane prices for character skins. Many fans don’t have the time to grind limited event loot boxes. As a result, they’re asking Blizzard to make new content permanent. While Blizzard has informed fans that they’re listening, we have yet to see a solution. Hopefully, we receive some word as time goes by.

At any rate, what are your thoughts on this mimic of Overwatch? Comment down below. And stay tuned for updates and weird news bits.

Happy gaming.

