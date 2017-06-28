7 New Games Coming to Xbox Game Pass This July

The Netflix of Video Games Expands Its Library

Microsoft is serious about Xbox Game Pass, the monthly subscription service that lets Xbox One owners download from a large library of exclusive games. And this July, there adding 7 new games to the service. Here’s what you can expect.

Larry Hryb aka Major Nelson delivered the trailer this morning. A list of worthwhile classics, here are the new titles players will be able to access for $9.99:

Dead Island: Definitive Edition

Resident Evil 6

Monaco: What’s Yours is Mine

Guacamelee

F1 2015

The Flame in the Flood

Bard’s Gold

As a service that began in June, Xbox Game Pass aims to appease every player as it slowly expands its library. Games won’t be removed until November, at the earliest.

Exactly as advertised, Xbox Game Pass includes over 100 titles. These range from original Xbox One games to backward compatible titles. There are 112, to be exact, with a minimum of five to arrive each month.

Anyone can try Xbox Game Pass for free thanks to the 14-day free trial. If there’s any title you like in the catalog, you might consider keeping the service. Let us know your thoughts on the new games being added. Do you plan to give them a go? Comment below

SOURCE