Get Medieval in the Open World with ‘Kingdom Come Deliverance’

New Teaser Trailer Showcases Medieval Setting

Medieval enthusiasts, behold! Deep Silver and Warhorse have revealed their open-world title set in the Middle Ages. Kingdom Come Deliverance is here, and it is a highly detailed RPG driven by history. Additionally, it’s a beautiful game. See stunning panoramic shots in the teaser below:

Kingdom Come Deliverance is scheduled for a showing at E3 2017. While there isn’t much to see now, we have more to look forward to soon.

In case you’re wondering, Kingdom Come Deliverance is set in the Holy Roman Empire. Impressive castles, vast landscapes, and epic mountains paint the scenery. And as far as we know, the game takes players on a revenge story. If Shakespeare has taught us anything, it is that Medieval revenge stories are the most gruesome and eloquent.

Furthermore, we have it on good authority that players can expect a great adventure with game-changing questlines. As an invading army invades your homeland, you make the choices that affect the realistic setting of Medieval Bohemia.

Kingdom Come Deliverance will arrive for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Discover everything you need to know before and during E3 2017. Until then and beyond, be sure to check back for more news and updates with COGconnected.

Happy gaming.

SOURCE: Press Release