Nintendo Announces Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions at E3 2017

The Mario & Luigi GBA Remake Gets Visual Upgrades & a New Game Mode

Like the much-hyped new 2D Metroid: Samus Returns, Nintendo revealed another 3DS title at its E3 2017 Treehouse stream after its Nintendo Spotlight video. That title is another throwback game too; Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions is a remake of the quirky GBA RPG that came out in 2003.

Mario & Luigi Superstar Saga + Bowser’s Minions

This update includes enhanced visuals where the original pixel art will receive 3D lighting to highlight the game’s charming animations. That said, it won’t be receiving a stereoscopic 3D update. Besides visuals, they will add the welcome ability to drop pins into the map to help with the plumber duo’s adventure to save Princess Peach’s voice. Perhaps, the biggest change for the remake is Minion Quest. It’s a new mode that will focus on Captain Goomba rallying troops to save Bowser. This added mode will even have its own take on the battle system where unit placement appears to be crucial to victory.

For those who’ve yet to taste the absurd and fun flavors of the original, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser is coming out for the 3DS handheld on October 6.

