Latest Leak for Assassin’s Creed Origins Shows off New Hero

First Look at the New Hero for Assassin’s Creed Origins Leaked

With only a teaser of a new Assassin’s Creed title released from Ubisoft last month and no other details revealed, there have been a lot of different leaks released over the past few weeks. Now, there is a new leak for Assassin’s Creed Origins surrounding the new protagonist of the game!

Even though Ubisoft has made any official announcement, or revealed any details about Assassin’s Creed Origins, fans of the series know quite a bit thanks to various leaks throughout the past couple of weeks. Due to these leaks we know one of the biggest reveals of the new title: it will be set in ancient Egypt, going farther back than any other game in the series ever has.

It would appear that Assassin’s Creed Origins is going to be a very different game than what we’ve seen before, set in a different time, with a different hero! A picture of a t-shirt that was provided to GameStop has blown up, and it shows off this new hero. This protagonist, called Ba Yek can be seen holding a bow and a shield, which is similar to earlier pictures where he was holding a shield and a spear. Of course, as nothing has officially been announced, this leak, as well as the other should be taken with a grain of salt, or more appropriately, sand. Check out the picture below.

Ubisoft is expected to make an official announcement for Assassin’s Creed Origins during E3, including a confirmation of the release date, which is rumored to release on Halloween this year, October 31st!

