Horizon Zero Dawn Hits a New Milestone with 3.4 Million Copies Sold

And the Game Has yet to See a Major Price Drop

A little over three months have passed since Sony published Horizon Zero Dawn. Upon release, we hailed it as their new flagship IP. Fortunately, that title is being reflected in the game’s latest sales numbers.

As a little refresher, here’s a review of Horizon’s performance since launch. During the first week alone, Sony’s new IP sold a whopping 1.8 million copies. By two weeks, it had sold a total of 2.6 Million. Compare that to Sony’s other major IP, Uncharted 4, which sold 2.7 million copies in its first week. The difference here is that Uncharted is an established and beloved franchise.

Thus, Horizon Zero Dawn has sold an additional 800,000 copies since March. Not bad. Not bad at all for a completely new IP. What makes this even more impressive is that Guerilla Games’s IP has neared another returning franchise this year, two in fact. Horizon has come close to Resident Evil VII in terms of sales, which has sold 3.5 million copies since the last report.

Furthermore, Horizon Zero Dawn is neck and neck with BioWare’s Mass Effect Andromeda. As one of the most iconic Sci-fi RPG franchises, it says a lot when a new IP comes so close. However, unlike Horizon Zero Dawn, Mass Effect Andromeda is available for multiple platforms: PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Yet, according to the NPD for the month of March, Horizon actually performed better in terms of revenue (not actual units sold). What are your thoughts on that?

For our in-depth review of Horizon Zero Dawn, you can visit us here. And feel free to comment your thoughts on this new milestone. As mentioned, the game has yet to see a price drop. In most retail locations, prospective players can find the title for $59.99. We look forward to its performance as time goes by. From what we know thus far, Guerrilla Games is working on the DLC as we speak. So, remember to check back for updates.

