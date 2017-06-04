Shred through the Depths of Hell and Own the Underworld in Soul Harvest

Join Forces with Your Friends, Shred Your Way through the Underworld, and Claim Ownership to the Depths of Hell in Soul Harvest

Ever wanted to get your friends together for a good old venture through the depths of Hell and an all-out conquest to claim ownership of the underworld? Well, now you can do just that, without even having to step foot outside your home. The infernal, local multiplayer, arcade-style indie title Soul Harvest is now available on Steam Early Access for your accursed pleasure.

Soul Harvest allows 2-4 players to join forces as archdemons and ultimately conquer Hell for their nefarious delight, one region of the underworld at a time. Harvesting the souls of their fallen enemies, you and your friends can erect magnificent flesh sculptures, summon satanic minion hench-demons, and unleash wicked and Hellish power onto others in the form of diabolical magiks, all while jamming out to a demonic metal soundtrack by Erik Peabody (Viking Guitar) and Taylor Shechet (GRYPT, EarwormAud.io).

Nanoleptic Games is proud to present their second published game, as well as their third iteration on a fast-paced local multiplayer game, a strategy game that’s easy to comprehend, and a battle game for friends to pick up and begin hammering away at. Including RTS strategy elements along with beat-em-all style gameplay, Soul Harvest currently features a campaign mode with both single player and co-op options, so players can grab friends or go solo in their damnable conquest across 4 maps, each with their own special terrain mechanics.

Customization options are also available for a more unique gameplay experience, with an easy to use level editor and a custom faction editor with plenty of unlockable elements.

Have you gotten your hands on Soul Harvest yet? Let us know what you thought about your Hellish quest for dominance in the comments below!

SOURCE