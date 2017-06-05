Guardians of the Galaxy: A Telltale Series ‘Under Pressure’ Trailer Launches a Day Early

Guardians of the Galaxy: A Telltale Series Episode 2 Drops Tomorrow

Late last month it was announced that the latest episode in the Guardians of the Galaxy: A Telltale Series would be released tomorrow, and now an official launch trailer for Under Pressure has dropped! This is the second episode in the episodic series, which will launch in less than 6 hours on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, Mac and mobile devices.

Today Telltale Games released the launch trailer for episode two, Under Pressure, a day early! This launch trailer shows players what to expect going into the second episode, as they build off of the choices made in the opening one. The developer has already teased that the episode will center around the mysterious relic in the Guardian’s possession, and more details are given in the exciting trailer. You can check this launch trailer out below.

This second episode is available for $4.99 USD, or you can buy the ‘season pass disc’ for $19.99 USD. The disc comes with the first episode ready to download, and all subsequent episodes are free as they are released throughout the remainder of the year. Check out the episode summary for Under Pressure below and make sure to keep it locked for our review!

“The Guardians just can’t seem to outrun the past (or their tab), but if they figure out how to control the untold power of their mysterious new relic, they might not have to. With help from dubious old friends and unwilling new allies, Star-Lord and company scour the galaxy for answers. But how long can they elude the genocidal maniac hunting them? And will simmering tensions finally tear the team apart?”

If you’re interested to see how the first episode, Tangled Up in Blue, performed, or just to see what happened, you can check out our spoiler-free review here.

SOURCE: Press Release