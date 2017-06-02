GTA Online Introduces Gunrunning, Bringing Bunkers, Weaponized Vehicles, and More

GTA Online Introduces Gunrunning to the Scene, Bringing Underground Bunkers, Weaponized Vehicles, and More

Gamers are taking up arms in an all new game mode! GTA Online introduces Gunrunning to the scene, allowing players to thrive in their newly-found weapons-dealing profession with Underground Bunkers, Mobile Operations Centers, and Weaponized Vehicles. It takes more than street smarts to survive in Gunrunning, so it’s best to choose vehicles and armaments with care if you want to outsmart your rivals… and the feds.

The people of Los Santos and Blaine County are eager for weapons, and they’ll be coming to you to cash out on some sweet upgrades to their arsenals. That’s great news for you, since your goal is to earn a fat stack of cash and get weapon upgrades, modifications, and heavy-duty items for your personal benefit.

The Underground Bunkers provide a massive hub for your new weapons enterprise, and any CEO, VIP, or MC President can dive underground to jumpstart their new career. Mobile Operations Centers are meant for heavy duty tactical operations on the go and the drivable command center’s modular construction allows players to create their own combinations of vehicle workshops, weapons workshops, luxury living quarters, and command center, complete with facilities that can be customized for their powerful Weaponized Vehicles.

The Vehicles themselves add a new class of drivable powerhouses that players can stock and customize to their liking, eventually racking up an entire fleet for their arms-dealing pleasure. Your white coat Bunker staff will be readily available for you to manage, devoting their time to meticulous Research, unlocking upgrades, weapon mods, and brutal tech to help you stay at the top of your game.

