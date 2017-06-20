Behaviour Digital’s Dead by Daylight Pits Survivors Against Murderers, a.k.a Your Friends

Survive Dead by Daylight and Your Friends!

Dead by Daylight is out now in North and South America on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, with a following release later this week for European territories including the U.K., France, Germany, Italy and Spain. Developed by Behaviour Digital and published by Starbreeze Studios, Dead by Daylight seeks to give what Left 4 Dead and Evolve were afraid to do: break down friendships through the sheer plot of one of your friends hunting everyone else down as a straight up murderer and embarrassing you by torturing you in front of all your friends before ending your miserable little life.

As the press release describes it:

“Dead by Daylight is an asymmetrical multiplayer (4vs1) horror game that casts one savage Killer and up to four Survivors that desperately try to survive a terrifying nightmare. Survivors play in third-person with a strong situational awareness to avoid being caught, tortured and slayed. The Killer plays in first-person, focused on hunting down and killing their victims. Released on PC in June 2016, Dead by Daylight has already sold more than 1.8 million copies on the digital distribution platform Steam and became an instant favourite with streamers on Twitch and other streaming platforms.”





Sure, like I said: one raw-ass murderer and that friend is a tyrant amongst your peers until someone else is the murderer. But sometimes you eat the dog, sometime the dog eat you and you’ll be the social pariah for a couple of rounds. And 1.8 million PC copies can’t be wrong!

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition is available now at select retailers for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Also available as a digital purchase on the respective platforms, the Dead by Daylight: Special Edition contains the following:

All main Killers and Survivors together with main Maps

Killer: The Hag

Killer: The Doctor

Survivor: Ace Visconti

Survivor: Feng Min

Killer Outfits

Survivor Outfits

Map: Léry’s Memorial Institute

Map: Backwater Swamp

And a Canadian developer! See all the misplaced u’s? Canada! That’s YOU!

