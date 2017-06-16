Days Gone Developer Shares Some New Details About Their Newest Title, Including the Dynamic Weather System

Days Gone Developer Discusses Their Upcoming Title

Just a couple days ago we got to see a glimpse into Days Gone with a new gameplay trailer released at E3! Now, developer SIE Bend Studios, better known as Sony Bend Studio, revealed some brand new details about their upcoming game.

Days Gone, an open world survival game will feature a dynamic weather system, as well as a day/night cycle which will drastically change the way the game is played. John Garvin and Jeff Ross, co-directors of the title, discussed these systems, as well as the PlayStation 4 Pro features players can expect from Days Gone in a recent interview at E3.

Within the interview they revealed that the dynamic weather system will impact how many zombies, or freakers as they’re called, will be out in the open at any given time. For example, if it’s snowing, players are more likely to encounter more of them in the open world. And it’s not just the weather than affects where you might encounter these freakers! The time of day dictates their behaviour. At night the infected enemies will be stronger, and during the day, not as much. These two features of this “dynamic open world” can react to each other too, so it could be snowing and dark out, causing players to come across large hordes! These weather elements don’t just change the amount of zombies are around, but other gameplay aspects as well, such as driving. Like in the real-world, driving your motorcycle changes drastically from sunshine to snow.

In addition to these open world dynamics, John Garvin and studio director Chris Reese, have revealed that Days Gone will run at a 4K resolution on the PS4 Pro. The PS4 Pro will also support high dynamic lighting within the game. According to Garvin, “Dynamic 4K and to see it on the HDR. That’s the most impressive thing.”

Let us know your thoughts on Days Gone in the comments below and keep it locked for updates as they become available!

SOURCE, SOURCE