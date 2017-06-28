This Awesome Crash Bandicoot Official Statue Is 9″ of Pure N. Sanity

The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Triliogy will be unleashing like a tornado upon the world in just a few short days, making its worldwide debut exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on June 30th. What better way to commemorate such an exciting event than creating an exclusive painted statue along with it? This awesome Crash Bandicoot official statue released by First4Figures is 9″ of pure N. Sanity, and a beautiful addition to anyone’s game station.

The PVC painted statue has been officially licensed, and is a total must-have for Crash fans. Included in a Crash Bandicoot themed box, the figure comes with the following goodies: Crash Bandicoot 9″ PVC Painted Statue – Limited Numbered Logo Base, a Premium Deluxe Box Exclusive to First 4 Figures, a Collectors Box, Authentication Card and a Bonus – Day One Edition Signature Card. If the Exclusive Edition is purchased on Day One after the launch starts, within 24 hours of release, then extra bonuses will be included in the set, including an additional Signature Card signed by Alex Davis, a Day One Edition Hologram Sticker, plus extra First4Figures Reward Points.

You can watch the documentary trailer and get an up-close and personal look at the figure for yourself in the video below!:

The figure becomes available in August, and will require a $45 deposit with the order. Overall, without shipping, the figure will cost $89.99. Pre-orders are available HERE through First4Figures.

SOURCE