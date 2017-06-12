Beyond Good & Evil 2 Makes A Stunning Return in New Trailer

Yep, Beyond Good & Evil 2 Is Totally Real

Yes, you read that right. Ubisoft closed off its impressive E3 media briefing with the long-awaited reveal of Beyond Good & Evil 2 with a stunning cinematic trailer.

Creative director Michel Ancel was brought on stage afterwards (clearly a bit overwhelmed) where he revealed that Beyond Good & Evil 2 is set before the birth of Jade, the protagonist from the original game, effectively making this a prequel. In typical Ubisoft fashion, a “seamless online playground” will be featured and can be played alone or with friends.

The trailer is an action-packed affair including an intense chase sequence in a futuristic world that features the assumed protagonists of the game.

According to Ubisoft’s description:

“Journey to System 3, for the prequel to one of Ubisoft’s most beloved games! Fight alongside unforgettable characters in a stunning new solar system, as you struggle for freedom and the right to determine your own fate among the stars. Play the adventure by yourself or with friends in a vast and seamless online playground.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is the spiritual successor to the cult classic, a prequel that will transport players into a profoundly multicultural world, capturing the spirit of the original with grandiose decors and intense dramas that play out across a vast universe. Through the Space Monkey Program, Ubisoft Montpellier will be developing the game alongside its community of fans.

System 3 has become the center of interstellar trade and colonization in the Milky Way of the 24th century, thanks to the creation of Hybrid slaves. While private enterprises fight over resources and power, the first colonists weave together the rich and diverse spiritual and cultural heritages of Old Earth to give meaning to their existence. In this new era of piracy, we will rise from lowly pirate to legendary captain at the helm of massive star-faring vessels, adventuring alongside crews of colorful characters to fight for freedom and the right to determine our own fate among the stars!”

Beyond Good & Evil 2 is the follow up to the 2003 GameCube classic that borrowed heavily from Nintendo’s Zelda franchise. It’s been long in development and was even rumoured to have been cancelled at one point.

No release date was provided or what platforms the sequel/prequel will appear on but we’re positive Ubisoft will have those details soon enough.