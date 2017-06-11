Bethesda Finally Confirms The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for Nintendo Switch

Bring the Legendary Skyrim on the Go

After much beating around the bush when it was first seen during the initial Nintendo Switch reveal, Bethesda has confirmed that The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is coming to Nintendo’s newest console/portable hybrid. We’ll let that sink in for a moment. Yes, Skyrim has officially gone portable.

Switch owners are getting extra goodies too in the form exclusive amiibo character skins and gear based on Breath of the Wild including Link’s Champion outfit, the legendary Master Sword and Hylian Shield. The compatible amiibo figures will bring new loot items to the game as well. The trailer also showed off new motion controls for the epic adventure including gestures for melee combat, lockpicking and archery.

Included in the Switch version are the official add-ons Dawnguard, Hearthfire, and Dragonborn. It is still unclear if the Switch version is a port of the Skyrim remaster that was released on Xbox One and PS4 with enhanced visuals or from the version released on last generation consoles.

A release date was not given during Bethesda’s E3 showcase but we’re certain that information will be revealed sometime during E3 week. What are your opinions on Skyrim Switch? Will you be picking this up?

SOURCE: Bethesda E3 Showcase