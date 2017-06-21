Share This

 

ARMS Debut Sales in Japan Knocks Out Tekken 7

ARMS Sold 100,652 Units in Its Opening Week

What a strong debut for Nintendo’s ARMS which had a triumphant worldwide debut with 100, 652 units sold in Japan. The quirky new Nintendo IP which we praised in our review debuted on the Nintendo Switch last week with sales that gave other established fighting games a run for their money. In Japan, Tekken 7 sold 58,736 units in its opening week while Street Fighter V  sold 46,836 units. Furthermore, ARMS‘ sales figures look even more impressive when measured against the lifetime sales of the well-liked Tekken 7, which launched for consoles worldwide on June 2, 2017. with 76,603 units sold since its release.

ARMS

Gematsu reports on the latest Media Create sales figure that also noted how the Switch hardware sales went up from 27,291 to 37,709 along with ARMS‘ debut. Nintendo Switch’s opening year has been one lined with plenty of huge multiplayer hits with Mario Kart Deluxe 8 still going strong after its debut two months ago and Splatoon 2 on its way next month.


It’ll be interesting to see if the new fighter will be able to keep up the momentum next week, but either way, the new IP is a bonafide hit for the system.

