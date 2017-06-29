The Third DLC for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Is Just Around the Corner

Absolution Is the Third DLC to Drop for Infinite Warfare

Activision and Infinity Ward have just revealed the third DLC map pack for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, and it’s coming sooner than you think to the PlayStation 4. It’s called Absolution and features four brand new multiplayer maps, as well as a new zombie adventure!

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare’s third DLC Absolution is coming to the PlayStation 4 next week, on July 6th! It features four exciting multiplayer maps called Bermuda, Permafrost, Fore and Ember, which is a remake of Modern Warfare’s 3 Renaissance. The new zombies experience is called Attack of the Radioactive Thing! and it’s set in the 50’s. Here’s what Dave Stohl, Studio Head of Infinity Ward has to say about the upcoming DLC, “Our team couldn’t be more thrilled to introduce another wild, twisted zombies experience in Attack of the Radioactive Thing!, which continues the story and adds some awesome new gameplay.” He continued, “For our multiplayer fans, we’re delivering four diverse maps that reward the different gameplay styles our community has embraced since the game launched last year. We can’t wait.”

The new zombies experience, Attack of the Radioactive Thing! takes place in a beach town set in the 1950’s following a government experiment gone terribly wrong. It is the next chapter in the exciting Infinite Warfare zombies adventure, where Willard Wyler has trapped four actors inside of a real horror film. In this zombies map players will face residents of the town that were turned into zombies due to the tragic failed experiment. This zombies DLC map will feature the voice and likeness of Cassandra Peterson, best known for the two movies Elvira’s Movie Macabre and Elvira: Mistress of the Dark.

In addition to the new zombies experience, players will get to play on the following four maps:

Bermuda – A shantytown created around the remnants of a crashed ship. This fish market features a lighthouse and is a small to medium sized map for players to run, jump and wall run.

Permafrost – Set within the chill of a frozen city skyline, there are three main lanes to move from street side to train station, and a hobo village to wrecked theater house. This is a small, tight-quarters map.

Fore – Featuring great visual variety, this miniature golf map is large, allowing players to swing around the sights and sounds of areas that brandish magical forests, giant creamsicles, and elevated castle walls.

Ember – Located near an old town castle, this remake of the Modern Warfare 3 classic map Resistance, features old world aesthetics retrofitted with modern technology. The surroundings include lava, gallows and a torture room, where players will want to stick close to their teammates.

