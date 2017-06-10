Nintendo Switch to Receive 13 New Games from Indie Publisher

10tons to Deliver A Handful of Games Meant for TV and Handheld

Today, publisher/developer 10tons announced plans to get their entire back catalog of games on the Nintendo Switch. Starting in Q3 2017 (Anywhere between July 1 and September 30), we’ll be seeing a host of new titles launch for the portable console.

10tons will kick off launches via the release of their flagship game, Neon Chrome–currently available on PS4 and Xbox One. Neon Chrome is a top-down shooter that gives players reign over a fully destructible environment. Along with that, we’re getting action puzzle marble shooter Sparkle 2. And as time goes by, we’ll see new titles launch on the Switch as they arrive for other platforms. Games currently being developed include Time Recoil, Tesla vs Lovecraft, and JYDGE.

“As a multiplatform developer and publisher, we couldn’t be more excited about our upcoming Nintendo Switch support,” said Tero Alatalo, CEO of 10tons Ltd. “The Switch is an amazing device and a perfect fit for our games. We’re in very special position as all our games have been carefully designed for both big screen and small screen play. Our custom engine allows us to squeeze maximum performance from the device as well.”

So far, 10ton has developed 10 games for the PS4 and Xbox One. By the end of the year, they will have a total of 13. The plan is to make them all available on the Nintendo Switch. For the complete and current lineup, you can visit the official website here.

There’s no exact release date for any of the new games. So remember to check back for updates as they arrive. For now, let us know your thoughts on 10tons’ game lineup. Would you add them to your Switch library? Comment below.

SOURCE