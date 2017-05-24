Sling Insults at Strangers and Friends on PS4 and Xbox One

Vile Monarch announces Oh…Sir!! The Insult Simulator launching for PS4 and Xbox One

Insults have become one of the primary motivations for people to use the internet: forums, threads, subreddits, you will undoubtedly encounter someone attempting to anonymously administer a digital tongue lashing and undoubtedly failing. The smart folks over at Vile Monarch took this concept of frustrating internet trolls and turned it into something fun: Oh…Sir!! the Insult Simulator was launched on Steam and Mobile devices last year to moderate success. It seem’s now the game of firing insults at friends and strangers alike is making its way onto the PS4 and Xbox One.

Oh…Sir! takes all the fun of being rude to complete strangers and makes it even more ridiculous, adding a British tone to the humor and dialogue. Players can select from a variety of unique playable characters with their own voices, quirks, personalities, and specific words to choose from. They then hurl ridiculous sentences at one another in an attempt to defeat them with nonsensical insults.

The game features the Loner’s Insult Tournament Mode, where players will take on a series of CPU controlled opponents in a string of unique situations, as well as offering Real-Life Friends Mode, where players can sit down in the same room and take turns trying to destroy each other with a hilarious spewing of gibberish. It makes for a fantastic party experience and is sure to liven up a relaxed night of gaming.

Oh…Sir! the Insult Simulator is due for release on PS4 May 28th, and on Xbox One shortly afterwards in June. Both versions will sell for $2.99 USD. The original release of the game features cross play between PC and Android devices, so it will be interesting to see how or if the PS4 and Xbox One play into it. For more information, check out the official website.

