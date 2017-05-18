PC Version of Destiny 2 Will Be Available through Blizzard’s Battle.net

Blizzard and Bungie Join Forces for PC’s Guardians

Earlier today, with the reveal of new Destiny 2 gameplay, Blizzard announced that PC versions would be coming to Battle.net. This is the first time a third-party game is offered through the service and is sort of unprecedented. Nevertheless, since both Bungie and Blizzard are a part of Activision, there’s a method to the madness.

“As Destiny fans, we were excited to learn that the sequel was coming to PC,” said Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment. “We’re pleased to support Destiny 2 as the first non-Blizzard game on our platform, and we look forward to joining fellow Guardians in their fight against the Red Legion.”

If Destiny 2 is coming to Battle.net, this raises all sorts of questions. For starters, does that mean Blizzard will host the servers? Perhaps. At the very least, we know that the game and content will be purchasable through Blizzard’s store. We can imagine some kind of exclusive bonuses from this down the line. Fortunately, the company has garnered a lot of trust from PC players. Time will tell where this partnership leads us.

Furthermore, Bungie’s CEO, Pete Parsons, was happy about the partnership and had this to add:

“This is a defining moment for our studio, and we couldn’t have done it without the continued support of our partners in Activision, Sony and now Blizzard.

“We have an amazing community of players who have been with us on this journey, but with the sequel, the team are paying close attention to welcoming new and returning Guardians to the universe with something for every type of gamer, including gameplay for solo, cooperative and competitive players with new places to explore and adventures to conquer.”

Destiny 2 will arrive this September and come in four versions: Standard Edition ($59.99), Expansion Pass Bundle($89.99), Digital Deluxe($99.99), Limited Edition($99.99), and a Collector’s Edition($249.99) that comes with a Cabal-themed Collector’s Box.

What are your thoughts on the partnership of Bungie and Blizzard? Are you excited or curious? Both? Let us know in the comments below.

SOURCE: Press Release