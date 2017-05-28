Overwatch Fix Coming Soon For Reinhardt After Accidental Nerf

Blizzard to Release a Fix For Accidental Nerf of Reinhardt Soon

Last week, Overwatch turned one, and the latest Anniversary event was released as a way to celebrate! This anniversary event brought with it a ton of cosmetic items, two new game modes and new maps, however there have also been a couple of problems in the short time since its launch. One of these problems includes a nerf to Reinhardt’s hammer swing.

Reinhardt players have noticed that the latest patch responsible for the latest event has reduced the effectiveness of his hammer swing. Apparently hits with this move only register after a full swing, instead of registering when the hammer is in the middle of the screen. This might not seem like much, but it means the time required to hit an enemy has doubled! Many of Reinhardt fans have made their concerns known, posting on the Overwatch sub-Reddit, and luckily they have been answered. Bill Warnecke, lead engineer of Overwatch, quickly replied to these concerns stating that the nerf to Reinhardt was not intentional and that the team is working on fixing the issue.

Unfortunately a time frame has not been given as to when players can expect this Reinhardt fix to arrive, however hopefully with just how popular this tank is during competitive play, this fix will be released before the fifth season of Overwatch’s competitive play begins! This fix could be released as its own little patch, or it could be added to the next large Overwatch update, which hints at a bringing a new character into the action. Jeff Kaplan, the director of Overwatch teased this news of a brand new character just a couple days ago, stating it is “on the horizon.”

The Anniversary event for Overwatch has been received very well, however this accidental nerf to Reinhardt marks the second issue with the event since it arrived last week. The first issue had to do with the new loot boxes, which include 11 new legendary skins for players to earn and over 108 pieces of new loot! Unfortunately fans were quick to voice concerns over the huge cost required to unlock each of these pieces of new loot, and just like the quick response from Warnecke about the Reinhardt fix, the Overwatch team responded in kind, letting fans know they were being heard.

Hopefully this will be the last issue of the popular anniversary event! And for anyone hoping to get in on this event for free, there is a free-to-play weekend going on right now for all Xbox Live Gold and PlayStation Plus subscribers, and for everyone on PC.

