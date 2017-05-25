Insanely Stylish Metroidvania ‘Unformed’ Hitting PC, PS4 and Xbox One

Inspired By Lovecraft, Chinese Folklore, and Gameplay Inspired by Dark Souls

As far as concepts go, Unformed is the ideal love child. Set in a dark fantasy world, this new Metroidvania title by BlackFire Games follows a sword-wielding heroine on a journey of immortality. Major obstacles in the form of traps and monsters await.

The dark world of Unformed is inspired by the stories of H.P. Lovecraft; however, there’s a mix of Chinese folklore integrated into the stunning level design. This in mind, it goes perfectly with the tough combat inspired by the ‘Soulsborne’ series. As far as inspiration goes, these indie devs have that in spades. Here’s how the story goes:

Mystic intuition has drawn the heroine to the legendary land of immortality, yet upon arrival, she finds out not being able to die is but an ancient curse. To survive in this world of madness and distortion, her only hope is to seek the truth of everlasting life from her own blood.

Based out of Hangzhou, China, and San Francisco, California BlackFire earned success through the development of Runestone Keeper. Immediately after, they began working on Unformed. And to improve the experience, they’ve taken their special project to Kickstarter.

Thus, anyone inspired by the games of FromSoftware may have found their ideal 2D fix in Unformed. And if you like what you see, you can always show your support by backing their campaign. Well, not always, you have 30 days.

If everything goes well, we can expect Unformed to arrive for PC, PS4, and Xbox One by mid-2018. Before then, drop a comment down below. What are your thoughts on this new Metroidvania game by BlackFire?

SOURCE: Press Release