Marvel vs Capcom Infinite Full Roster Leaked – See the List

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite had its first confirmed characters revealed in its first trailer last year. As a highly anticipated sequel in a long-running fighting franchise, rumors are inevitable. Before the game was even revealed, however, one NeoGaf user leaked its existence. Now, the entire roster has been leaked online.

NeoGaf user Ryce came forward with the full list of characters for Marvel vs Capcom Infinite. Since he is the same person who leaked the game, we have to believe there’s something to it. But you can view the names and decide for yourself.

Here is the full roster of characters that will, allegedly, be present in the game.There are 27 characters total but Ryce mentions one missing, a Capcom character he believes is Frank West. No confirmation yet, however. The same applies to the whole list, technically speaking:

Arthur Chris

Chun-Li

Dante

Firebrand

Jedah

Monster Hunter

Morrigan

Nemesis

Ryu

Spencer

Strider Hiryu

X

Ant-Man

Captain America

Captain Marvel

Doctor Strange

Gamora

Hawkeye

Hulk

Iron Man

Nova

Rocket/Groot (this is how the character was named to me; I’m not sure if it’s just Rocket Raccoon with Groot assists or a redesigned character actually called Rocket/Groot)

Spider-Man

Thanos

Thor

Ultron

Obviously, if this is the real list, then it is a step down from Marvel vs Capcom 3’s 36. But, Ryce did say there would be DLCs with a total of 6 new characters including Venom. Now it’s just a matter of how gameplay will vary and whether or not there will be a cost to these DLCs, assuming this is all true.

Marvel vs Capcom Infinite arrives September 19 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Let us know your thoughts on this list and whether it is anything like you imagined it would be. Or do you believe it’s all lies? Comment below.

