Share This

 

Get the Rime Deluxe Soundtrack – Now Available on Amazon

Alongside the Game Title, Gamers Can Grab the Rime Deluxe Soundtrack, Available Now on Amazon

Alongside the glorious new title, gamers can now grab the Rime deluxe soundtrack directly off of Amazon. The Rime OST includes 40 songs composed by David Garcia Diaz, making the collectible album for the indie adventure game a fresh addition to any collector’s stash. You can go straight to the Amazon link by clicking this link right here!

rime deluxe soundtrack

Want to check out the full track list? We’ve got it for you below:

  1. The Song of the Sea (feat. Mirella Díez Morán)
  2. Departure
  3. Elder Silence
  4. Promenade
  5. The Island
  6. A New Friend
  7. Orichalcum
  8. The Edge of LightNot Available
  9. Let Me Go
  10. The King
  11. Below
  12. The Shadow System
  13. The Bridge
  14. Touching the Stars
  15. Luminology
  16. The Path of the Stars
  17. Up to the Nest
  18. Alone in the Light
  19. Sentinel
  20. The Heart of the Island
  21. Moon Temple
  22. Guiding the Sentinel
  23. Lullaby for an Island
  24. One Last Time
  25. The Memory of a Name
  26. The Song of the Sea (Reprise) [feat. Silvia Guillem Cofreces]
  27. A Dream or a Memory
  28. First Lights
  29. The Birth of an Island
  30. A New Beginning
  31. A Song for the Fireflies
  32. Moving the Sky
  33. Aligning the Sky
  34. Growing Stronger
  35. Love Is in the Wind
  36. At the Top of the Sun
  37. Echo
  38. Alma
  39. The Dark
  40. I’m Here

As for the game itself, you can pick Rime up now for Window’s PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

SOURCE

Related Posts


Friday the 13th: The Game – Kickstarter Backers Give Devs Hell over Early Access Release

Rime Review – An Odyssey of Spiritual Discovery

Grand Theft Auto 2 Inspired Game Geneshift Launches on Steam Early Access

Pounce into Cat Quest on PlayStation 4 and Steam This Summer

Skylar & Plux: Adventure on Clover Island Review – 90s Buddy Platforming Done… So-So
Next
Fan Service Abounds in SENRAN KAGURA Peach Beach Splash Limited Edition
Previous
Overwatch Loot Box Game Possibly Getting Switched up Due to Upset Fans