Get the Rime Deluxe Soundtrack – Now Available on Amazon

Alongside the Game Title, Gamers Can Grab the Rime Deluxe Soundtrack, Available Now on Amazon

Alongside the glorious new title, gamers can now grab the Rime deluxe soundtrack directly off of Amazon. The Rime OST includes 40 songs composed by David Garcia Diaz, making the collectible album for the indie adventure game a fresh addition to any collector’s stash. You can go straight to the Amazon link by clicking this link right here!

Want to check out the full track list? We’ve got it for you below:

The Song of the Sea (feat. Mirella Díez Morán) Departure Elder Silence Promenade The Island A New Friend Orichalcum The Edge of LightNot Available Let Me Go The King Below The Shadow System The Bridge Touching the Stars Luminology The Path of the Stars Up to the Nest Alone in the Light Sentinel The Heart of the Island Moon Temple Guiding the Sentinel Lullaby for an Island One Last Time The Memory of a Name The Song of the Sea (Reprise) [feat. Silvia Guillem Cofreces] A Dream or a Memory First Lights The Birth of an Island A New Beginning A Song for the Fireflies Moving the Sky Aligning the Sky Growing Stronger Love Is in the Wind At the Top of the Sun Echo Alma The Dark I’m Here

As for the game itself, you can pick Rime up now for Window’s PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

