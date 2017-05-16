For Honor Season 2 Starts Now – New Characters and Maps Added

Play as the New Shinobi or Centurion in ‘Shadow and Might’

Now available for all platforms, For Honor has expanded its multiplayer with Season 2: Shadow and Might. This renewed Faction War between Vikings, Samurai, and Knights, takes advantage of the latest updates. Before the start of the new season, Ubisoft delivered a new patch to improve the game’s online performance. The only question now is, which faction will you join?

The most notable add-ons to Season 2 of For Honor are the Shinobi and Centurion characters. Shinobi represents the new assassin class for the Samurai Faction while the Centurion arrives as a tank for the Knights. Along with these come two extra maps and new customization options.

Note: Shinobi and Centurion are available to players who purchased For Honor’s Season Pass. Other players can unlock them on May 23rd at the price of 15,000 Steel each.

You can find an overview of new game content below:

Shinobi (Samurai Assassin): The Shinobi are experts at maneuvering around the battlefield. Equipped with backflip, front roll, dodge cancel and super sprint abilities, Shinobi are hyper agile and mobile heroes. While their low health and difficulty performing defensive counters can leave them vulnerable, their agility and long-range attacks more than make up for their lack of defense. They wield the traditional Japanese kusarigama, a weapon composed of a sickle with a chain attached. With the ability to throw and retract their kusarigama and grab at a distance, Shinobi have the longest range of any hero.

Centurion (Knight Hybrid): Centurions are close-quarters melee fighters that specialize in bypassing defenses and draining their opponent’s stamina. Their short range necessitates getting up close and personal to knock opponents off balance. Once enemies are staggered, the Centurion can punish them with a charged heavy and high damage jump attack. Equipped with the reliable standard-issue gladius, the Centurion is perfectly suited for getting in close and executing short-range combination attacks.

New Maps: Season Two will also expand upon the selection of multiplayer maps with the inclusion of Forge and Temple Garden. Forge represents the might of Ashfeld and the brute force of the Knight war machine. The Temple Garden embodies the beauty and harmony of the Myre but has since been turned into a Samurai battlefield. Both maps are available in all multiplayer modes.

Gear Overhaul: Shadow & Might revamps the gear system by addressing stats that are not useful or made redundant by other stats, while ensuring that no one statistical category is too powerful and thereby eliminating overpowered builds. The presentation of gear stats will also change as players comparing gear can now see the specific percentage increases in individual categories.

Epic Level Gear: Coinciding with the gear system makeover comes an entirely new level of gear, Epic gear, which increases the maximum gear score from 108 to 144.

Expanded Faction War: With Season One of the Faction War coming down to the wire between the Vikings and Samurai, the Faction War map will see changes with the introduction of nine new territories into the cross-platform metagame. With honor, pride and exclusive in-game rewards on the line, the twelve-week Faction War decides which faction is truly superior.

Over time, we expect more major expansions to For Honor with plenty of updates along the way. While we wait, feel free to let us know your thoughts on the arrival of Shadow and Might. Have you picked up the Season Pass? Comment down below.

SOURCE: Press Release