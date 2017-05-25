Mythological Epic 2D Fighter ‘Fight of Gods’ adds four more Deities.

How do you take the common 2D fighter genre and infuse it with an epic scale of combat? By pitting the gods of the world against each other. Developer Digital Crater has announced the latest additions to the roster of their upcoming divine combat title, Fight of Gods.

When the game was originally announced the roster had only consisted of arguably the two most powerful and recognizable deities: Zeus and Odin. With the launch of the most recent trailer we now see the additions of Athena, Sif, Anubis, and Guan Gong. Its an interesting and – more importantly – varied selection across Greek, Norse, Egyptian, and Chinese mythology respectively, and if the developer intends to keep drawing from such a wide array of historical figures it will have the potential for a fantastically large roster.



No release date has been announced for Fight of Gods yet, however Digital Crater is openly asking for fans anticipating the games release to discuss which gods they would like to see added to the roster next. Fight of Gods is set for release some time in Autumn of this year. The game does not yet have an official website, however you can check them out on Facebook or Steam to keep up with the latest news.

Source: Press Release