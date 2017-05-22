Deus Ex: Mankind Divided’s Adam Jensen Prank Calls Tech Support

Comedy Gold Ensues

As someone who’s taking a break from Persona 5 and playing Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, I was pleasantly surprised how much I would come to love the gravelly voice of the sci-fi shooter’s main hero, Adam Jensen. The augmented hero sounds like his favorite meals come from Home Depot’s home improvement section. Anyway, ICEnJam, a YouTuber who records prank calls using video game character soundboards just posted a video featuring the hacker, and it’s pretty damn good stuff.



At one point, the conversation sounds sketch as the tech support asks for billing information over the phone. But, Jensen ready and is too tech-savvy to get tricked here. He replies, “I’ve got as much interest in finding out who’s behind this as you do.” The poor tech support stammers out, “Who is – behind what?” Jensen shoots back, “Listen to me… whatever’s going it’s big. You’ve got a better chance of getting to the bottom of it if you work with me.”

It’s pretty funny as Jensen takes himself so seriously and that campy voicework (which I dig!). Thus, he becomes the perfect foil for what looks to be tech support scammers. Check the channel out for other prank calls including Metal Gear Solid‘s Snake calling a gun shop and asks for remote-controlled missiles. Hopefully, he’ll do Nahman Jayden of Heavy Rain in the future.