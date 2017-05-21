2012’s CoD: Black Ops II Outsold CoD: Infinite Warfare Last Month

All Thanks To Xbox One’s Backward Compatibility
VentureBeat reports that Call of Duty: Black Ops II outsold Call of Duty: Infinity Warfare last month. Pretty wild news, but the sudden sales spike for the 2012 shooter is due to Xbox One’s backward compatibility feature that lets its gamers play Xbox 360’s Black Ops II. It’s an impressive figure that other publishers will likely notice. This info comes by the way from the monthly NPD report, which of course, is a respected video game industry firm that tracks sales figures.
VentureBeat breaks down the overall revenue figures below which feature Black Ops II:
Software
NPD tracks software sales physically and digitally, but it doesn’t have the full digital picture. It only has certain publishers on certain platforms. Notable omissions include Nintendo first-party sales through its own digital store.
Overall
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*
- Persona 5*
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- MLB 17: The Show
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Mass Effect: Andromeda
- NBA 2K17
- Overwatch**
- Call of Duty: Black Ops II
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
- Horizon: Zero Dawn
- Lego City Undercover
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix
- Lego Worlds
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
- Battlefield 1
- For Honor
- Nier: Automata
- Minecraft
*Does not include digital sales
**Blizzard launcher sales not included