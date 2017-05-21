2012’s CoD: Black Ops II Outsold CoD: Infinite Warfare Last Month

All Thanks To Xbox One’s Backward Compatibility

VentureBeat reports that Call of Duty: Black Ops II outsold Call of Duty: Infinity Warfare last month. Pretty wild news, but the sudden sales spike for the 2012 shooter is due to Xbox One’s backward compatibility feature that lets its gamers play Xbox 360’s Black Ops II. It’s an impressive figure that other publishers will likely notice. This info comes by the way from the monthly NPD report, which of course, is a respected video game industry firm that tracks sales figures.



VentureBeat breaks down the overall revenue figures below which feature Black Ops II:

Software

NPD tracks software sales physically and digitally, but it doesn’t have the full digital picture. It only has certain publishers on certain platforms. Notable omissions include Nintendo first-party sales through its own digital store.

Overall

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe* Persona 5* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* MLB 17: The Show Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands Grand Theft Auto V Mass Effect: Andromeda NBA 2K17 Overwatch** Call of Duty: Black Ops II Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Horizon: Zero Dawn Lego City Undercover Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix Lego Worlds Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege Battlefield 1 For Honor Nier: Automata Minecraft

*Does not include digital sales

**Blizzard launcher sales not included

