2012’s CoD: Black Ops II Outsold CoD: Infinite Warfare Last Month

All Thanks To Xbox One’s Backward Compatibility

VentureBeat reports that Call of Duty: Black Ops II outsold Call of Duty: Infinity Warfare last month. Pretty wild news, but the sudden sales spike for the 2012 shooter is due to Xbox One’s backward compatibility feature that lets its gamers play Xbox 360’s Black Ops II. It’s an impressive figure that other publishers will likely notice. This info comes by the way from the monthly NPD report, which of course, is a respected video game industry firm that tracks sales figures.


VentureBeat breaks down the overall revenue figures below which feature Black Ops II:

Software

NPD tracks software sales physically and digitally, but it doesn’t have the full digital picture. It only has certain publishers on certain platforms. Notable omissions include Nintendo first-party sales through its own digital store.

Overall

  1. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe*
  2. Persona 5*
  3. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
  4. MLB 17: The Show
  5. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Mass Effect: Andromeda
  8. NBA 2K17
  9. Overwatch**
  10. Call of Duty: Black Ops II
  11. Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare
  12. Horizon: Zero Dawn
  13. Lego City Undercover
  14. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix
  15. Lego Worlds
  16. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege
  17. Battlefield 1
  18. For Honor
  19. Nier: Automata
  20. Minecraft

*Does not include digital sales
**Blizzard launcher sales not included

SOURCE

