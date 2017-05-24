Castlevania TV Show Hitting Netflix in July – First Trailer Revealed

Our First Look at the Video Game-Based Animated Series

We hadn’t seen much movement on the Netflix’s Castlevania show since its announcement. All we really knew was that it would follow the games in the vein of HBO’s Game of Thrones. Thankfully, however, a new tweet just revealed the first animated trailer. See it below:

Existe una esperanza en medio de las tinieblas. #Castlevania. pic.twitter.com/750lnrLlQY — Netflix LATAM (@NetflixLAT) May 24, 2017

The last member of clan Belmont has arrived to take on the undead, but not just any undead; our protagonist is going up against Vlad Tepes (Dracula) himself. The story is based on the third and last game released on the NES, Castlevania: Dracula’s Curse, according to Producer Adi Shankar. If they’re starting as far back as the prequel, then maybe Netflix is planning future episodes that revolve around the earlier game narratives. Those may simply hinge on the first season’s success.

Netflix’s Castlevania arrives on July 7th. While video game movies don’t have a great track record, video game TV shows could prove promising. We’ll find out later this Summer.

For now, let us know your thoughts on the first trailer for Castlevania. What would you like to see carry over from the games? Comment down below; let us know.

