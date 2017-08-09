A Clapper in the Right Direction: Top 5 Reasons We Are Excited About NHL 18

The Top Five Reasons to be Excited for NHL 18

It’s that time of year again! Lace up your skates and hit the ice, EA has given us another gem in the NHL series with their latest entry into the sport: NHL 18. While the game is yet to launch, we got a chance to go hands on and get a feel for the ice – both through our controllers, and our players faces after being crushed into the boards. In fact, we can’t get enough of what NHL 18 has to offer, and while we can’t quite give it an official review yet, we are more than happy to tell you why we are excited for this game to hit the shelf. Here are our top five reasons we are excited for NHL 18.

NHL 18 offers a variety of new features including aggressive deke’s, smarter AI, and a delightfully playful arcade-style three on three mode. Like previous games, NHL 18 brings heavy customization options both in the players on a team and in creating your own unique team, complete with custom logo, jersey, gear, and even your team mascot. Between the various solo and multiplayer modes, there are 64 ways the game can be enjoyed. Whether you are a seasoned veteran of the series or just tying your first set of skates, this is a great game to jump into.





EA Sports next NHL game is set for release on September 15th and will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

For the rest of our NHL coverage, click here.

Are you a big EA Sports NHL fan? Tell us in the comments below.