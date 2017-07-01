Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom is Silky Smooth and Gorgeous

We Dive into Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom at E3 2017

Ni No Kuni has been considered one of the most complete and inspiring games to those lucky enough to have experienced it. The previous game was not only gorgeous to behold, but the character arcs, the quests, almost every facet of the game itself was praised for its masterful design. Fans of the series have been dying for the next chance to return and this year at E3 they were pleasantly surprised to see Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom. We got a chance to go hands on with this highly anticipated sequel and discuss the highlights and fantastic improvements developer Level-5 has made.

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom will see players in a new kingdom set hundreds of years in the future from the previous title. A war has broken out in the town of Ding Dong Dell between the rivaling Cat and Mouse tribes. With the mouse tribe getting the upper hand, its up to Evan Pettiwhisker Tildrum – the king of the Cat Tribe – to reclaim his throne alongside a cast of colorful characters.

Ni No Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom is a single player RPG set for release on November 10, 2017 on PC and PlayStation 4.