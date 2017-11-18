Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds Video Review – 2017’s Best New IP is Back for More

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds Video Review

PlayStation has a reputation for creating its own cast of iconic exclusive titles, with a roster that is beginning to rival that of Nintendo. Earlier this year, the much anticipated Horizon Zero Dawn was finally released and it was greater than we could even imagine. Seriously. We knew we were getting a high-quality game, but no one in the gaming community was ready for the innovative experience that Guerrilla Games had crafted. Horizon was a game that stood tall above the competition and further cemented PlayStation as a powerhouse for gameplay and storytelling among exclusive titles. So when it was announced that an all-new story was to be released in the form of The Frozen Wilds DLC, the gaming community squealed with delight and eagerly awaited the chance to guide Aloy on her next journey. With The Frozen Wilds finally releasing a little over a week ago, was the DLC able to recapture the essence of Aloy’s first adventure? Check out our video review below to find out.

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds is the first expansion to the critically acclaimed PlayStation 4 exclusive originally released back in February. The Frozen Wilds sees the return of our hero, Aloy, as she travels through the northern mountains to the Banuk tribe, looking to forge an alliance with them and help them uncover the mystery of Thunder’s Drum. The DLC retains everything that made Horizon Zero Dawn what it is and adds a few small components to combat and the enemies you encounter to maintain the same feeling of the base game while offering some small new innovations to keep it fresh.



Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds is available now exclusively for the PlayStation 4. For more information, check out the games official website.