Fortnite Is an Absolute Riot in Our Early Access Gameplay Video

First Impressions and Early Access of Fortnite

At one point or another, the question will always cross our minds: “Can I break this thing?” If it isn’t about senseless destruction, it’s a question of “Can I kill this thing?” Lucky for you, if both of those questions cross your mind with disturbing frequency, Epic Games has created the perfect mash up for you in its construction/destruction third person zombie invasion title, Fortnite. Fortnite looks like a blast, especially playing with your friends. Players will spend their time destroying every piece of the town in search of materials and loot in preparation for the waves of zombies headed your way. Does that sound like something up your alley? Can’t wait to level your neighbor’s house and shoot zombies in the face? Check out our first impressions video below.

If you watched our first impressions video and you still find yourself on the poorly-constructed-makeshift-zombie-defying fence, we have a good old fashioned double feature for you! Watch as we put together the most impressive apocalyptic-surviving fort imaginable and defend it against waves of the undead! Enjoy!

Fortnite is a much more comical take on your average survival game, with slightly cartoony graphics and some seriously entertaining gameplay. It is currently available on Early Access for Windows, MacOS, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, and is set to be available Free to Play sometime next year.

For more information on Fortnite, check out their Official Website.