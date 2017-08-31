Boots on the Ground Never Felt So Good; Call of Duty: World War II Beta Footage

Watch a Friendly Match of War in our Call of Duty: World War II Gameplay Footage

Whether you love it or hate it, Call of Duty has become an established video game franchise that – even when it falters – will still make loads of cash. Ignoring the plethora of stereotypes surrounding the “COD Gamer”, the series is a staple in first person shooters, with each iteration only improving on itself while offering a new yet familiar experience. Activision decided it was time for Call of Duty to go back to its routes and return to World War II, taking with it some of the advanced combat tactics we had grown to know and love to bring the overall experience back to classic first person shooters. There has been a mixed reaction to both the setting and this choice to drastically change the gameplay, but until the game launches, we can’t be sure how this new title will pay off. Giving the world a peek at what Activision has in store for us, COGconnected had a chance to jump in on the beta for Call of Duty: World War II and see just what all the fuss was about. Check out our gameplay video below.

Call of Duty: World War II will see players follow a 12 man squad of the 1st Infantry Division in 1944. The campaign will cover fights in occupied France and Belgium, and into Germany itself. The campaign will also feature several iconic historical battles such as the Invasion of Normandy, the Liberation of Paris, and the Battle of the Bulge. CoD: World War II will remove the regenerating health feature, instead relying on health drops or medic allies. There will also no longer be an option for unlimited sprinting as seen in the previous titles. The game will also feature a Zombie mode as was present in previous games of the series.

If you missed the beta, be sure to check out the 3 things we loved (and hated) about the beta HERE.

Call of Duty: World War II is currently in closed beta. It will be released on November 3rd and will be available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Did you play the beta? Did you enjoy it? Tell us in the comments below.