Yakuza Kiwami: 5 Fantastic Things You Can Do in Kamurocho

Here Are 5 Things to Do in Yakuza Kiwami When You Need a Break From the Main Quest

Yakuza Kiwami, coming August 29th, brings the usual compelling, well-written main storyline that the brawling adventure series has been famous for, packing 20-plus hours of ass-kicking awesomeness. On top of that, there are 78 substories to complete around town. But that doesn’t mean that that’s all there is to do – not by a longshot, grasshopper. The game’s huge open world, Kamurocho, is an area the size of a small Japanese city, with people, shops, and entertainment that will have you exploring for hours more. Here are 5 cool things to do in Yakuza Kiwami when you’re looking for a fun diversion.

Pocket Circuit Races

In the Pocket Circuit Races, you collect mini RC race cars, upgrade them, and race them on a virtual track to become the Champ. And Yakuza Kiwami has a treat for those who played Yakuza 0 – Fighter is back! He’s a bit older (it has been years since you last saw him after all), but now he (and the old crew) needs your racing skills more than ever. Collecting rare car parts all over town is one of the coolest aspects of Yakuza Kiwami, and when you finally become the Pocket Circuit Champ, it will feel almost as good as completing the main game itself.

Hostess Bars

Check out places like Jewel and Shine and you’ll be able to talk to hostesses in realistic Japanese-style Hostess Clubs. Decide what food and drinks to order, what topics to bring up, and when to give the right gift. Play your cards right, and you’ll be given the option to take things further. You can’t run the club like you could in Yakuza 0, but the Hostess Club mini-game is still a cool diversion from Kiwami’s main game.

Find Majima

When Kiryu returns to Kamurocho after his incarceration, his old “friend” Goro Majima decides to warmly welcome him back – by constantly jumping him out of the blue. That’s right, check under everything from big traffic cones to garbage cans, and you might see Majima pop out like some psychotic ninja to challenge you at any moment. Don’t worry, it’s way more fun than it sounds; in fact, the hunt to find where Majima might be hiding next is an enjoyable bonus side quest in itself.

