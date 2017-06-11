Dirt 4: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

The Good the Bad and the Ugly of Dirt 4

Dirt 4 has had a rather successful release, but there is always room for improvement. If you’re still on the fence about whether or not to add this one to the collection, keep reading to find out all about The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of Dirt 4.

The Good

Accommodating Various Skill Levels

Whether brand new to the series or a long time vet, there is a multitude of options that help keep the game challenging yet still fun for everyone. DiRT Rally was far more simulation in style than some of the predecessors in the series. This, unfortunately, left some fans in the dust, but not the way they were hoping for. Drivers can choose anything from an Arcade experience to Simulation with no aids of any kind. For those in between, there are options for that as well. While I went straight to Simulation and never made my way back to check out Arcade, I can say that using a controller, even with no driving aids, is still manageable.

Dynamic Changes to the Course

This was actually a bit of a shocker. The previous Dirt title might have been great on the road, but it did feel as though it was only ever a solo drive. Where was everyone else? Ok, so there might not have been any encounters with other cars of the moving variety, but there were at least signs that others had gone before. Each stage does give a running order and unless you’re first out the gate, there is a chance for some unexpected hazards to be lurking. Before the start, the co-driver mentioned a wreck was on the stage. Sure enough, later on the track sat a broken down car. There was even mention on the ticker between stages that the stewards were considering canceling an event due to some fans being far too aggressive in their attempts to get pictures.

Career Mode

The career mode has seen a large revamping and boy is it ever good. Instead of a journey through time from the 60s to present day, Dirt 4’s career mode starts players out in a modern car. The learning curve focuses on the difficulty of the drive rather than the cars. Starting with the relatively simple course in Michigan it builds in number of stages, events and then cars as well. It feels more natural of a way to build up drives skill and confidence.

Click on through to PAGE 2 for the bad and the ugly.