30 Amazing PS4 Deals Happening Right Now Perfect for the Upcoming Holidays

Prey, For Honor, and The Evil Within 2 on the PS4 Discounted for the Holidays
The holidays are upcoming, which means some killer PS4 deals for yourself and the ones around you. This time around, games like Prey at 54% off, For Honor at 50% off, as well as The Evil Within 2 at 27% off. That not all though, so be sure to check out the full list below!
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – $ ($10.05 Off)
- The Evil Within 2 – $ ($16.13 Off)
- Sonic Forces Bonus Edition – $29.83 ($10.16 Off)
- South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $ ($15.22 Off)
- Final Fantasy XV – $34.00 ($25.99 Off)
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End – $27 ($32.88 Off)
- Friday The 13th: The Game – $ ($10.50 Off)
- Prey – $ ($32.31 Off)
- INSIDE / LIMBO Double Pack – $99 ($10.00 Off)
- Middle-Earth: Shadow Of War – $48.99 ($11.00 Off)
- NASCAR Heat 2 – $3 ($10.00 Off)
- Everybody’s Golf – $31.90 ($8.09 Off)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – $ ($3.50 Off)
- Redout – $19.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Pro Evolution Soccer 2018 – PlayStation 4 Standard Edition – $ ($12.07 Off)
- For Honor – $25.00 ($24.99 Off)
- For Honor: Deluxe Edition – $ ($38.00 Off)
- Steep – $93 ($10.06 Off)
- Mortal Kombat XL – $ ($10.16 Off)
- Fallout 4 Game of The Year Edition – $39.82 ($20.17 Off)
- Star Trek Bridge Crew – $36.97 $13.02 Off)
- Blue Reflection – $99 ($20.00 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare – $2 ($10.00 Off)
- Call of Duty Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition – $53 ($16.11 Off)
- Nyko Dualshock 4 Night-Glow Keyboard – $18.99 ($16.00 Off)
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 – Jet Black – $46.43($13.56 Off)
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 – Silver – $ ($15.05 Off)
- DualShock 4 Wireless Controller – Magma Red – $ ($12.31 Off)
- Blueloong 10 Ft. Tangle-Free Controller Charging Cable – $9.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Mega Dream Dual USB Charging Docking Station – $15.99 ($6.60 Off)
And those are our the best deals for the upcoming holidays. Nonetheless, be sure to check back for our upcoming Xbox One and PC deals releasing tomorrow and Sunday respectively.