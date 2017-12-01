Share This

 

30 Amazing PS4 Deals Happening Right Now Perfect for the Upcoming Holidays

Prey, For Honor, and The Evil Within 2 on the PS4 Discounted for the Holidays 

The holidays are upcoming, which means some killer PS4 deals for yourself and the ones around you. This time around, games like Prey at 54% off, For Honor at 50% off, as well as The Evil Within 2 at 27% off. That not all though, so be sure to check out the full list below!

xbox one deals

 

And those are our the best deals for the upcoming holidays. Nonetheless, be sure to check back for our upcoming Xbox One and PC deals releasing tomorrow and Sunday respectively.

Related Posts


You Can Now Link Amazon’s Alexa to Your Ghost in Destiny 2

Amazon is Hosting Another Big Tournament Called “Champions of Fire” This Weekend and It’s Free

New PlayStation Anthology Book Details Games, Innovation, and Crazy History

Amazon Has a Huge Cyber Monday Sale on Now For Nintendo Switch Accessories up to 50% Off

Xbox One Deals Alert: Scoop Up the Last of Our Amazon Black Friday Deals Before They’re Gone
Next
A Ton More Loot Box Items Coming to Overwatch Soon
Previous
Jak and Daxter Are Making a Huge Return as Sony Brings 3 of the PS2 Classics to the PS4 Next Week