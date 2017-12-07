PlayStation 4 Knocks Console Sales out of the Park with 70.6 Million Units Sold

30 Million More till 100

Look who’s not worried about moving their hardware; it’s Sony. According to the company, the PlayStation 4 has reached 70.6 million sold units as of December 3rd. Enough time to factor in Black Friday sales. To put that into perspective, that’s 10 million units since June of this year.

It’s no surprise that Sony has topped hardware and software sales this generation, toppling the competition. Although, Nintendo did only recently enter this generation with their Nintendo Switch. Microsoft, on the other hand, stopped reporting their hardware units sold early this year.

Furthermore, in regards to Sony’s numbers, more than 617.8 million copies of PS4 games have been sold. We’re talking billions of dollars worth of software sold both physically and digitally. That said, Sony hasn’t specified if these units are PS4 exclusives or simply games sold for the platform. Likely the latter. But in addition to PS4 consoles, PSVR has exceeded 2 million units sold worldwide. Since its arrival, 150 PSVR titles have been released. Out of that, 12.2 million copies have been sold at retail.

And with such resounding success, Sony couldn’t help but share their delight with fans:

“We are delighted that so many people are enjoying the unique entertainment proposition of PlayStation 4 and that an emerging technology like PlayStation VR continues to gain traction,” said Andrew House, Chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment. “I cannot thank our fans and partners enough. Their support, since the launch of very first PlayStation in 1994, has helped to make PlayStation one of the biggest console gaming network in the world. We will continue to work closely with partners to maintain this momentum and remain steadfast in making PS4 the best place to play.”

Time will tell if the PlayStation 4 can keep its momentum through the next year and the year after. There are several console exclusive games still on the way, so software is liable to push sales further. Check back for all updates as they come our way.

