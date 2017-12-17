The Best PC Game Deals For Games and Accessories
2017 was a massive year for games, and this holidays are a great time to catch up on the biggest titles at a big discount. Indie darling Oxenfree is less than 5 bucks, and FPS juggernaut Call of Duty WWII is a whopping $20.00 off. Check out our complete list below and make this holidays a game-tastic good time.
PC Game Deals – Games:
- South Park The Fractured But Whole – $29.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Call of Duty WWII – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Wolfenstein II The New Colossus – $44.99 ($15.00 Off)
- Oxenfree [Game Code] – $4.99 ($15.00 Off)
- The Evil Within 2 – $ ($25.00 Off)
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Fallout 4 Game of The Year Edition – $34.99 ($25.00 Off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind – $ ($33.00 Off)
- Mafia III – $ ($10.00 Off)
- Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – $19.79 ($20.00 Off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy – $ ($18.00 Off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition – $46.11 ($13.80 Off)
- Steam Link – $ ($19.00 Off)
- Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum RGB Tunable Gaming Mouse – $49.99 ($30.00 Off)
- Corsair Gaming M65 Pro RGB FPS Gaming Mouse – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- CORSAIR M65 Pro RGB – FPS Gaming Mouse – $39.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Razer Mamba Tournament Edition Mouse – $66.99 ($23.00 Off)
- Razer Overwatch ManO’War Tournament Edition Gaming Headset – $79.99 ($30.00 Off)
- HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset for PC – $99.99 ($20.00 Off)
- Sennheiser GAME ONE Gaming Headset – $179.99 ($70.00 Off)
- Sennheiser GAME ZERO Gaming Headset – $148.00 ($130.00 Off)
- Logitech G230 Stereo Gaming Headset – $24.99 ($35.00 Off)
- Logitech G600 MMO RGB Backlit Gaming Mouse – $29.99 ($50.00 Off)
- Logitech G910 Orion Spark RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $89.99 ($90.00 Off)
- Razer BlackWidow Chroma V2 – RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard – $127.49 ($42.50 Off)
PC Game Deals – Computers:
- ASUS ROG G701VI-XB72K 17.3-Inch Gaming Laptop – $2.149.00 ($950.00 Off)
- Cyber Power PC Desktop Gaming PC – $949.00 ($230.99 Off)
- ASUS ROG Strix GL702VS 17.3″ Full HD Ultra Thin and Light Gaming Laptop – $1,399.99 ($299.01 Off)
- Dell Gaming S2417DG YNY1D 24-Inch Screen LED-Lit Monitor – $389.99 ($180.00 Off)
And that’s a wrap! But don’t worry, we will be back next week weekend with even more savings on epic titles! Be sure to check out our earlier lists for more great savings for the PS4 and Xbox One.